Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £81.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

