Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $563,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $242.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

