Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 165,144 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of First Republic Bank worth $579,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 793.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

