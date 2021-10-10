Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Eversource Energy worth $497,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

