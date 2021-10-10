Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of WEC Energy Group worth $519,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,606 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.