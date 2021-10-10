Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $476,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.