GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $38,735.95 and approximately $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,536.21 or 1.94859207 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,596,145 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.