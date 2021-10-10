GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

