GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$54.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,430,000 after acquiring an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

