Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.41. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$26.82 and a one year high of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

