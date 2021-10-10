GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $4,513,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

