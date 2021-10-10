Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

