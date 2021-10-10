Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Globant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $271.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

