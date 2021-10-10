Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 4.3%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 5,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,473,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

