Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $73,179.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00007555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

