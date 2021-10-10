Gravity Finance (GFI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $72,870.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.