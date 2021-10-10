Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $765,000 Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

