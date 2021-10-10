Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.