Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,986 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

