Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 486 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

