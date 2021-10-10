Group One Trading L.P. Invests $44,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth about $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $634,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.