Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,054. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

