Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Hanger worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

HNGR stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $811.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

