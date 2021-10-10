HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00129171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 1.00275780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.02 or 0.06136153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

