Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.