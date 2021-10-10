Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €164.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CWC stock opened at €120.40 ($141.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is €122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.75. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1 year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

