Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $104.55 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.55 million and $2.33 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,523.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.56 or 0.06241665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00319650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.78 or 0.01071224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00096892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.04 or 0.00489966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00337556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00319379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004919 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,689,744 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

