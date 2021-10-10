Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hays from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAYPY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. Hays has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.