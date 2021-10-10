HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUX. Roth Capital upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 13,063,008 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

