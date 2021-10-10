Head-To-Head Contrast: International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Baler and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 1.02 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Baler and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berkshire Grey has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Baler beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

