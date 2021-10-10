Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 4,311 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

