Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

