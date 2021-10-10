Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 201,418 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 201,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 225.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 319,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

