Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 101,800 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.