Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 85,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 472.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Tenable worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

