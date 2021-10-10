Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 28,913 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,950,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

