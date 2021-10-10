Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 72,000 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.