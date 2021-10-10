Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 72,000 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.
RAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raven Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Raven Industries Profile
Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.