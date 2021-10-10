Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.38 Million Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

