Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.