Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Terex stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

