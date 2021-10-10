Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 22,000 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH opened at $157.54 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.