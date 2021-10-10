Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 85,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Tenable worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $4,689,251. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.32 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

