Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 39,448 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.