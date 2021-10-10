Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.97 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

