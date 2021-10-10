Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $429.72 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

