Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,767 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

