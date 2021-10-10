HedgeTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,881.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $271.70 million and approximately $14,881.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004422 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029914 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

