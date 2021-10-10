Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

