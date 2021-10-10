Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

