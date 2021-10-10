Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.27% of Herc worth $208,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $178.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

